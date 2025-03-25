Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.75280.25

EURO EUR303.23302.69

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8628 1.8595

BRITISH POUND GBP362.61 361.96

SWISS FRANCCHF317.99 317.42

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD196.08195.73

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD176.47 176.15

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.95 27.90

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.69 26.64

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.65 40.58

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.60 160.

32

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.75209.38

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.11 36.05

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1910 0.1907

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.79 38.72

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.27 63.16

THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.24

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.96 76.83

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.84 74.71

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.03 76.90

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.93909.31

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.3445

GBP 363.0742

EUR 303.9776

JPY 1.8732

SETTLEMENT DATE: 27-03-2025

