Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 25 March 2025
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.75280.25
EURO EUR303.23302.69
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8628 1.8595
BRITISH POUND GBP362.61 361.96
SWISS FRANCCHF317.99 317.42
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD196.08195.73
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD176.47 176.15
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.95 27.90
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.69 26.64
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.65 40.58
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.60 160.
32
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.75209.38
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.11 36.05
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1910 0.1907
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.79 38.72
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.27 63.16
THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.24
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.96 76.83
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.84 74.71
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.03 76.90
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.93909.31
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 280.3445
GBP 363.0742
EUR 303.9776
JPY 1.8732
SETTLEMENT DATE: 27-03-2025
APP/mzr/
