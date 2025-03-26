Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 March 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 07:31 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.80280.30

EURO EUR303.01302.47

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8669 1.8636

BRITISH POUND GBP363.35 362.70

SWISS FRANCCHF317.85 317.28

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD196.74 196.39

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD177.13 176.81

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.11 28.06

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.72 26.67

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.61 40.54

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 161.36 161.

07

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.91 209.54

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 38.12 36.05

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1917 0.1913

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.76 38.70

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.46 63.35

THAI BAHT*THB 8.27 8.26

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.98 76.84

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.85 74.72

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.05 76.91

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 911.21 909.59

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.343

GBP 361.8388

EUR 302.4621

JPY 1.8597

SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-03-2025

APP/as/

