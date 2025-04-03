Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 April 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 06:35 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.55280.10

EURO EUR 306.16305.61

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9042 1.9008

BRITISH POUND GBP 366.64 365.99

SWISS FRANC CHF 320.37 319.80

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 196.93196.58

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD175.96 175.65

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.62 28.57

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.01 26.96

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.

04 40.96

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR *NZD160.83 160.55

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.77 208.40

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.05 35.98

KOREAN WON *KRW 0.1912 0.1909

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.55 38.48

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.87 62.76

THAI BAHT *THB 8.18 8.16

U.A.EDIRHAM AED 76.91 76.78

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.80 74.66

QATAR RIYAL *QAR 76.98 76.84

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.17 908.55

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.1292

GBP 362.8513

EUR 302.3715

JPY 1.8614

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-04-2025

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee convenes first 2025 me ..

11 minutes ago
 EDGE, SIATT, Brazilian Navy advance to next phase ..

EDGE, SIATT, Brazilian Navy advance to next phase in development of MANSUP-ER an ..

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner Maryam Khan holds open court at her o ..

Commissioner Maryam Khan holds open court at her office

12 minutes ago
 Gold prices up by Rs.500 to Rs325,500 per tola

Gold prices up by Rs.500 to Rs325,500 per tola

12 minutes ago
 PBF welcomes PM's electricity relief package

PBF welcomes PM's electricity relief package

12 minutes ago
 China will continue to empower development through ..

China will continue to empower development through green energy: FM

12 minutes ago
TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch B ..

TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch BusinessTime

41 minutes ago
 Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients fo ..

Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients for AED1 million research fund

41 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches near ..

Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches nearly SAR50 billion in 2024

18 minutes ago
 EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with I ..

EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025

56 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business