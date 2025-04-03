Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 April 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 06:35 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.55280.10
EURO EUR 306.16305.61
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9042 1.9008
BRITISH POUND GBP 366.64 365.99
SWISS FRANC CHF 320.37 319.80
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 196.93196.58
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD175.96 175.65
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.62 28.57
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.01 26.96
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.
04 40.96
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR *NZD160.83 160.55
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.77 208.40
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.05 35.98
KOREAN WON *KRW 0.1912 0.1909
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.55 38.48
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.87 62.76
THAI BAHT *THB 8.18 8.16
U.A.EDIRHAM AED 76.91 76.78
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.80 74.66
QATAR RIYAL *QAR 76.98 76.84
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.17 908.55
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 280.1292
GBP 362.8513
EUR 302.3715
JPY 1.8614
SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-04-2025
APP/as/
