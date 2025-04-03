Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.55280.10

EURO EUR 306.16305.61

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9042 1.9008

BRITISH POUND GBP 366.64 365.99

SWISS FRANC CHF 320.37 319.80

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 196.93196.58

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD175.96 175.65

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.62 28.57

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.01 26.96

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.

04 40.96

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR *NZD160.83 160.55

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.77 208.40

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.05 35.98

KOREAN WON *KRW 0.1912 0.1909

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.55 38.48

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.87 62.76

THAI BAHT *THB 8.18 8.16

U.A.EDIRHAM AED 76.91 76.78

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.80 74.66

QATAR RIYAL *QAR 76.98 76.84

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.17 908.55

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.1292

GBP 362.8513

EUR 302.3715

JPY 1.8614

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-04-2025

