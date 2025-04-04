Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 April 2025

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.05280.55

EURO EUR 311.66311.10

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9288 1.9254

BRITISH POUND GBP 368.15 367.50

SWISS FRANC CHF 329.28 328.69

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 199.45 199.09

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 175.32 175.00

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.93 28.88

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.16 27.11

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.77 41.69

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR *NZD 160.

76 160.48

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 211.04 210.66

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.14 36.08

KOREAN WON *KRW 0.1956 0.1952

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.93 38.86

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT *MYR 63.64 63.52

THAI BAHT *THB 8.25 8.24

U.A.EDIRHAM AED 77.05 76.91

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.93 74.80

QATAR RIYAL *QAR 77.12 76.98

KUWAITI DINAR *KWD 911.79 910.17

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.5204

GBP 368.4915

EUR 307.815

JPY 1.9048

SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-04-2025

APP/as/

