Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 07 April 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.85280.35
EURO EUR308.02307.47
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9219 1.9185
BRITISH POUND GBP362.11 361.46
SWISS FRANCCHF328.68 328.09
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD197.41 197.06
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD169.16 168.86
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.02 27.97
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.91 25.87
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.28 41.21
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.62 156.
34
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 208.62 208.25
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.15 36.08
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1919 0.1915
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.52 38.45
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.92 62.81
THAI BAHT*THB 8.13 8.11
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.99 76.86
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.85 74.71
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.68 77.55
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 912.12 910.49
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 280.4318
GBP 364.6454
EUR 308.2786
JPY 1.915
SETTLEMENT DATE: 09-04-2025
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India reflects depth of exceptional relations: IBPC D ..
SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Congress 2025
PMIF-25 to begin tomorrow with participation from 300 Foreign delegates: Ali Per ..
UAE, India: Firm vision for strengthening strategic partnerships
Kersten Group constructs production facility in RAKEZ
Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Economic Development Minister
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,882 points
CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..
Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
More Stories From Business
-
SECP Proposes reforms to expedite issuance of bonus36 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,882 points19 minutes ago
-
SECP issues 'Concept Paper' to reinvigorate Waqf2 hours ago
-
'Pakistan positioned to become global hub in textile recycling'3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar5 minutes ago
-
Oil prices fall amid global trade fears, OPEC+ production4 hours ago
-
German trade surplus falls annually in February4 hours ago
-
Stocks savaged as China retaliation to Trump tariffs fans trade war5 minutes ago
-
Stocks savaged as China retaliation to Trump tariffs fans trade war5 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on “Lean Manufacturing”5 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 April 20255 minutes ago
-
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade6 hours ago