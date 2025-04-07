Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.85280.35

EURO EUR308.02307.47

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9219 1.9185

BRITISH POUND GBP362.11 361.46

SWISS FRANCCHF328.68 328.09

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD197.41 197.06

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD169.16 168.86

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.02 27.97

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.91 25.87

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.28 41.21

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.62 156.

34

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 208.62 208.25

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.15 36.08

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1919 0.1915

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.52 38.45

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.92 62.81

THAI BAHT*THB 8.13 8.11

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.99 76.86

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.85 74.71

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.68 77.55

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 912.12 910.49

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.4318

GBP 364.6454

EUR 308.2786

JPY 1.915

SETTLEMENT DATE: 09-04-2025

