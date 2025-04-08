Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.76 277.65

GBP 362.

70 354.86

EUR 311.18 304.44

JPY 1.9244 1.8829

SAR 75.58 73.94

AED 77.26 76.10

