Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 April 2025

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.76 277.65

GBP 362.

70 354.86

EUR 311.18 304.44

JPY 1.9244 1.8829

SAR 75.58 73.94

AED 77.26 76.10

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon 2025

33 seconds ago
 RTA completes installation of solar energy systems ..

RTA completes installation of solar energy systems at 22 facilities

56 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergenc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025

1 minute ago
 ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier ..

ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank

5 minutes ago
 UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive ..

UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board

15 minutes ago
 DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing ov ..

DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..

15 minutes ago
FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Mosc ..

FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma

16 minutes ago
 Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

9 minutes ago
 China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to c ..

China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to cool tensions

9 minutes ago
 President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excell ..

President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racin ..

16 minutes ago
 DPM Dar, Azerbaijan Minister Jabbarov underscore m ..

DPM Dar, Azerbaijan Minister Jabbarov underscore mutual ambition to fast-track p ..

5 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra ..

IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra Bibi's case

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business