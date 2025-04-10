Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.15280.65

EURO EUR308.78308.24

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9148 1.9114

BRITISH POUND GBP361.26 360.61

SWISS FRANCCHF329.91 329.33

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD199.73 199.38

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD173.63 173.32

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.39 28.34

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.02 25.97

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.36 41.29

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 159.90 159.

61

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.73 209.61

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.22 36.16

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1929 0.1926

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.37 38.30

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.84 62.73

THAI BAHT*THB 8.25 8.24

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.07 76.94

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.89 74.76

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.14 77.01

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 914.10 912.48

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.75

GBP 358.995

EUR 308.7969

JPY 1.9264

SETTLEMENT DATE: 14-04-2025

