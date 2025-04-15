Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 April 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:28 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.00 280.50

EURO EUR318.98318.41

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9635 1.9600

BRITISH POUND GBP370.88 370.22

SWISS FRANCCHF344.09 343.48

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.59 202.23

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD178.45 178.14

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.94 28.88

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.66 26.62

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.73 42.66

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.03 165.

73

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 213.68 213.30

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.21 36.15

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1978 0.1974

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.57 38.50

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.76 63.65

THAI BAHT*THB 8.38 8.37

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.03 76.89

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.88 74.75

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.37 77.23

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 917.28 915.65

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.5529

GBP 369.4882

EUR 319.69

JPY 1.9629

SETTLEMENT DATE: 17-04-2025

APP/as/

