Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.95 280.45

EURO EUR318.66318.10

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9715 1.9680

BRITISH POUND GBP372.60 371.93

SWISS FRANCCHF344.38 343.76

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD201.53 201.17

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD178.20 177.88

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.71 28.66

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.46 26.42

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.68 42.60

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.99 165.

69

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 213.55 213.17

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.22 36.15

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1968 0.1964

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.48 38.41

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.66 63.54

THAI BAHT*THB 8.43 8.82

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.02 76.88

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.87 74.74

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.36 77.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 916.49 914.86

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.5343

GBP 371.1188

EUR 318.8833

JPY 1.9596

SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-04-2025

