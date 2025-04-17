Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday issued the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.85 280.35

EURO EUR319.25318.68

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9703 1.9667

BRITISH POUND GBP371.34 370.68

SWISS FRANCCHF343.93 343.32

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.30 201.94

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD178.46 178.15

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.85 28.80

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.54 26.50

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.75 42.68

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.18 165.

88

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 213.84 213.46

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.19 36.12

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1980 0.1976

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.58 38.52

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.69 63.58

THAI BAHT*THB 8.45 8.44

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.99 76.85

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.85 74.71

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.21 77.07

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 916.10 914.47

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.4243

GBP 372.2352

EUR 318.9546

JPY 1.9713

SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-04-2025

APP/as/