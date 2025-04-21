Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 April 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:19 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.10 280.60
EURO EUR323.73323.16
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9970 1.9935
BRITISH POUND GBP376.18 375.51
SWISS FRANCCHF347.75 347.13
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.77 203.40
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.48 180.16
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.64 29.58
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.98 26.93
DANISH KRONE DKK 43.36 43.28
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.65 168.
35
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 215.62 215.24
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.22 36.16
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1986 0.1982
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.73 38.67
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.14 64.03
THAI BAHT*THB 8.48 8.47
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.08 76.95
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.92 74.79
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.76 77.62
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 916.95 915.32
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 280.6921
GBP 372.338
EUR 319.0627
JPY 1.9713
SETTLEMENT DATE: 23-04-2025
APP/MSQ
