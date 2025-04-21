Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.10 280.60

EURO EUR323.73323.16

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9970 1.9935

BRITISH POUND GBP376.18 375.51

SWISS FRANCCHF347.75 347.13

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.77 203.40

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.48 180.16

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.64 29.58

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.98 26.93

DANISH KRONE DKK 43.36 43.28

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.65 168.

35

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 215.62 215.24

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.22 36.16

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1986 0.1982

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.73 38.67

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.14 64.03

THAI BAHT*THB 8.48 8.47

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.08 76.95

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.92 74.79

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.76 77.62

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 916.95 915.32

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.6921

GBP 372.338

EUR 319.0627

JPY 1.9713

SETTLEMENT DATE: 23-04-2025

