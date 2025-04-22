Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 April 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 07:14 PM
The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.25 280.75
EURO EUR324.41323.84
JAPANESE YENJPY2.0063 2.0028
BRITISH POUND GBP377.00 376.33
SWISS FRANCCHF348.09 347.47
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.66 203.29
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.90 180.58
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.79 29.74
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.22 27.17
DANISH KRONE DKK 43.45 43.37
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 169.18 168.
88
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 215.59 215.21
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.25 36.19
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1979 0.1975
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.62 38.55
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.27 64.16
THAI BAHT*THB 8.49 8.47
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.11 76.97
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.97 74.83
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.32 77.18
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 919.00 917.36
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 280.8377
GBP 376.4629
EUR 324.3956
JPY 1.997
SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-04-2025
APP/MSQ
