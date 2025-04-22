Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 April 2025

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 07:14 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.25 280.75

EURO EUR324.41323.84

JAPANESE YENJPY2.0063 2.0028

BRITISH POUND GBP377.00 376.33

SWISS FRANCCHF348.09 347.47

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.66 203.29

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.90 180.58

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.79 29.74

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.22 27.17

DANISH KRONE DKK 43.45 43.37

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 169.18 168.

88

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 215.59 215.21

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.25 36.19

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1979 0.1975

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.62 38.55

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.27 64.16

THAI BAHT*THB 8.49 8.47

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.11 76.97

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.97 74.83

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.32 77.18

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 919.00 917.36

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.8377

GBP 376.4629

EUR 324.3956

JPY 1.997

SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-04-2025

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

School admission campaign launched

School admission campaign launched

6 minutes ago
 KMC finalizes auction process for nine cattle mark ..

KMC finalizes auction process for nine cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

6 minutes ago
 LHC issues new SOPs for district courts to curb fa ..

LHC issues new SOPs for district courts to curb fake cases, treasury fraud

6 minutes ago
 AST performs 6,000 free surgeries for cataract pat ..

AST performs 6,000 free surgeries for cataract patients monthly; Dr. Sabihuddin ..

6 minutes ago
 YPP’s role acknowledges in building bridges of c ..

YPP’s role acknowledges in building bridges of cooperation, inclusion

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan open to FDIs from US firms: Finance Minis ..

Pakistan open to FDIs from US firms: Finance Minister

10 minutes ago
Experts pledge zero waste Pakistan on World Earth ..

Experts pledge zero waste Pakistan on World Earth Day

10 minutes ago
 Gold hits record, stocks mixed as Trump fuels Fed ..

Gold hits record, stocks mixed as Trump fuels Fed fears

10 minutes ago
 ASEAN–Pakistan Technology Expo 2025 begins at NU ..

ASEAN–Pakistan Technology Expo 2025 begins at NUST

10 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector ..

Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector in wheat procurement

21 minutes ago
 Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation

Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation

21 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business