Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.25 280.75

EURO EUR324.41323.84

JAPANESE YENJPY2.0063 2.0028

BRITISH POUND GBP377.00 376.33

SWISS FRANCCHF348.09 347.47

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.66 203.29

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.90 180.58

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.79 29.74

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.22 27.17

DANISH KRONE DKK 43.45 43.37

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 169.18 168.

88

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 215.59 215.21

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.25 36.19

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1979 0.1975

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.62 38.55

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.27 64.16

THAI BAHT*THB 8.49 8.47

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.11 76.97

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.97 74.83

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.32 77.18

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 919.00 917.36

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.8377

GBP 376.4629

EUR 324.3956

JPY 1.997

SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-04-2025

