Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 23 April 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued following exchange rates.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.15 280.65

EURO EUR320.03319.46

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9786 1.9751

BRITISH POUND GBP373.77 373.10

SWISS FRANCCHF341.53 340.93

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.13 202.77

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD179.47 179.15

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.48 29.43

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.04 26.99

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.86 42.79

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.74 167.

44

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 214.29 213.91

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.24 36.18

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1966 0.1963

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.67 38.60

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.82 63.70

THAI BAHT*THB 8.39 8.38

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.07 76.94

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.96 74.82

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.36 77.23

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 919.75 918.12

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.739

GBP 375.4884

EUR 322.7375

JPY 1.9996

SETTLEMENT DATE: 25-04-2025

APP/MSQ

