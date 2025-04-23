Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 23 April 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 08:15 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued following exchange rates.
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.15 280.65
EURO EUR320.03319.46
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9786 1.9751
BRITISH POUND GBP373.77 373.10
SWISS FRANCCHF341.53 340.93
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.13 202.77
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD179.47 179.15
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.48 29.43
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.04 26.99
DANISH KRONE DKK 42.86 42.79
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.74 167.
44
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 214.29 213.91
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.24 36.18
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1966 0.1963
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.67 38.60
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.82 63.70
THAI BAHT*THB 8.39 8.38
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.07 76.94
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.96 74.82
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.36 77.23
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 919.75 918.12
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 280.739
GBP 375.4884
EUR 322.7375
JPY 1.9996
SETTLEMENT DATE: 25-04-2025
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United
China introduces 10G broadband internet service
Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to grow by 2.7% in current FY: WB
ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders, workers
Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign
Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested
Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army
Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 years: employer
Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement exports
Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU
10 land grabbers held in grand operation against land mafia
Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye
More Stories From Business
-
Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to grow by 2.7% in current FY: WB7 minutes ago
-
Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement exports13 minutes ago
-
MCCI seeks govt help to end traffic jam at Moro in Sindh1 hour ago
-
Habib Arif posted as DG Culture & Tourism Authority1 hour ago
-
LESCO chief hints at ‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’ Programme2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs.11,700 to 352,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 1,204 points20 minutes ago
-
Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China trade, Fed20 minutes ago
-
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 20 paisa against US Dollar20 minutes ago
-
Ahsan urges exporters to integrate Pakistan into ‘global supply chain’ with high-quality, compet ..4 hours ago
-
Seafood exports grew 8.15% in 09 month of FY2024-254 hours ago