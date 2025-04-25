Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 25 April 2025

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.45 280.95

EURO EUR 319.12 318.55

JAPANESE YEN JPY 2.9639 1.9604

BRITISH POUND GBP 374.32 373.66

SWISS FRANC CHF 338.60 338.00

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.99 202.63

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 180.47 180.15

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.41 29.36

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.97 26.93

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.75 42.68

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.

59 168.29

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 214.36 213.98

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.28 36.21

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1964 0.1960

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.76 38.69

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.37 64.25

THAI BAHT* THB 8.42 8.41

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 77.15 77.02

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.03 74.90

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.46 77.32

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 918.33 916.70

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.0391

GBP 373.7258

EUR 319.9631

JPY 1.9717

SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-04-2025

More Stories From Business