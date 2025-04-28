Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 28 April 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.35280.85
EURO EUR319.60219.03
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9594 1.9559
BRITISH POUND GBP374.13 373.46
SWISS FRANCCHF339.76 339.16
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.81 202.45
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD179.73 179.42
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.21 29.16
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.93 26.88
DANISH KRONE DKK 42.82 42.74
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.61 167.
31
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 213.99 213.61
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.27 36.20
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1953 0.1950
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.73 38.66
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.37 64.26
THAI BAHT*THB 8.36 8.34
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.13 76.99
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.02 74.89
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.73 77.59
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.33 916.70
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 280.9401
GBP 373.7258
EUR 373.3694
JPY 1.9583
SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-04-2025
APP/as/
Recent Stories
KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisa ..
Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansion of bilateral trade, investm ..
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Ease of doing business, supportive polices critical for industrial growth: Haroon Akhtar13 minutes ago
-
KP to declare more Tourism Zones under ADP 2025-2623 minutes ago
-
ICCI for exploring non-traditional markets, products to strengthen economy1 hour ago
-
Govt committed for supporting innovation to boost agri-exports: Tanveer1 hour ago
-
Haroon Akhtar directs SMEDA, PIDC to resolve furniture sector issues2 hours ago
-
Gold dip by Rs.1,600 to Rs.347,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
US 29 percent tariff on Pakistani products to profound impact on country's exports: President FPCCI4 hours ago
-
Ahsan for increased Pakistan-Turkmenistan economic cooperation, regional development under URAAN Pak ..7 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 April 20253 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 April 20253 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES9 hours ago