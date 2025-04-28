Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 28 April 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.35280.85

EURO EUR319.60219.03

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9594 1.9559

BRITISH POUND GBP374.13 373.46

SWISS FRANCCHF339.76 339.16

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.81 202.45

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD179.73 179.42

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.21 29.16

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.93 26.88

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.82 42.74

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.61 167.

31

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 213.99 213.61

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.27 36.20

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1953 0.1950

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.73 38.66

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.37 64.26

THAI BAHT*THB 8.36 8.34

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.13 76.99

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.02 74.89

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.73 77.59

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.33 916.70

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.9401

GBP 373.7258

EUR 373.3694

JPY 1.9583

SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-04-2025

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khy ..

KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisa ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansi ..

Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansion of bilateral trade, investm ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

3 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain f ..

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses

4 hours ago
 Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lah ..

Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

5 hours ago
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours abou ..

Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..

5 hours ago
 Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

5 hours ago
 TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in B ..

TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..

6 hours ago
 PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatw ..

PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave

8 hours ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 April 2025

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business