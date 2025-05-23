Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.45281.95

EURO EUR319.52318.96

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9688 1.9653

BRITISH POUND GBP379.80 379.12

SWISS FRANCCHF341.76 341.15

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.20 203.84

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.77181.45

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.55 29.49

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.78 27.73

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.84 42.76

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.10 166.

81

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.96 218.57

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.07 36.01

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2055 0.2052

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.39 39.33

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.44 66.33

THAI BAHT*THB 8.63 8.62

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.43 77.29

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.32 75.19

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.74 77.61

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 921.32 919.69

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 282.027

GBP 378.7341

EUR 319.311

JPY 1.9713

SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-05-2025

