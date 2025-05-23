Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 23 May 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 07:56 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.45281.95
EURO EUR319.52318.96
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9688 1.9653
BRITISH POUND GBP379.80 379.12
SWISS FRANCCHF341.76 341.15
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.20 203.84
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.77181.45
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.55 29.49
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.78 27.73
DANISH KRONE DKK 42.84 42.76
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.10 166.
81
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.96 218.57
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.07 36.01
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2055 0.2052
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.39 39.33
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.44 66.33
THAI BAHT*THB 8.63 8.62
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.43 77.29
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.32 75.19
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.74 77.61
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 921.32 919.69
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 282.027
GBP 378.7341
EUR 319.311
JPY 1.9713
SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-05-2025
APP/mzr/
