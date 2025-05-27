Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 27 May 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.45281.95
EURO EUR321.90321.33
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9838 1.9803
BRITISH POUND GBP383.34 382.66
SWISS FRANCCHF344.57 343.96
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.62 205.25
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.98 182.66
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.86 29.81
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.00 27.95
DANISH KRONE DKK 43.17 43.09
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 169.14 168.
84
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.12 219.73
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.03 35.97
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2065 0.2061
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.49 39.42
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 67.13 67.01
THAI BAHT*THB 8.67 8.65
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.43 77.30
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.31 75.17
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.74 77.60
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 922.17 920.53
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 282.0135
GBP 382.5513
EUR 321.2698
JPY 1.9742
SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-05-2025
