Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 01 August 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 06:14 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 283.25282.75

EURO EUR323.49322.92

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8812 1.8779

BRITISH POUND GBP373.99 373.33

SWISS FRANCCHF348.27 347.65

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.49 204.13

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.38 182.06

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.93 28.88

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.43 27.38

DANISH KRONE DKK 43.34 43.26

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.69 166.39

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.

31 217.92

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.08 36.02

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2025 0.2021

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.26 39.19

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.26 66.14

THAI BAHT*THB 8.64 8.63

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.14 77.00

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.51 75.38

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.09 77.96

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 926.35924.72

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 282.8427

GBP 374.6817

EUR 323.6852

JPY 1.8921

SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-08-2025

APP/mzr/

