Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 01 August 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 06:14 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 283.25282.75
EURO EUR323.49322.92
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8812 1.8779
BRITISH POUND GBP373.99 373.33
SWISS FRANCCHF348.27 347.65
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.49 204.13
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.38 182.06
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.93 28.88
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.43 27.38
DANISH KRONE DKK 43.34 43.26
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.69 166.39
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.
31 217.92
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.08 36.02
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2025 0.2021
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.26 39.19
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.26 66.14
THAI BAHT*THB 8.64 8.63
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.14 77.00
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.51 75.38
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.09 77.96
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 926.35924.72
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 282.8427
GBP 374.6817
EUR 323.6852
JPY 1.8921
SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-08-2025
APP/mzr/
