Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 August 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 07:05 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.52 281.47

GBP 378.00373.54

EUR 329.51 325.65

JPY 1.9269 1.9044

SAR 75.85 74.96

AED 77.48 76.

55

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3513

LIBOR 3M 4.3212

LIBOR 6M 4.2395

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD281.30280.01277.36275.10272.57 269.99267.66

EUR326.08325.00 322.49320.48 318.13 315.65 313.46

GBP373.74372.10368.64365.69 362.39358.97355.88

APP/mzr/

