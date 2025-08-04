Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 August 2025
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.52 281.47
GBP 378.00373.54
EUR 329.51 325.65
JPY 1.9269 1.9044
SAR 75.85 74.96
AED 77.48 76.
55
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3513
LIBOR 3M 4.3212
LIBOR 6M 4.2395
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD281.30280.01277.36275.10272.57 269.99267.66
EUR326.08325.00 322.49320.48 318.13 315.65 313.46
GBP373.74372.10368.64365.69 362.39358.97355.88
