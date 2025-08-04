Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 August 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 07:05 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 283.10282.60
EURO EUR327.87327.29
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9173 1.9139
BRITISH POUND GBP376.12 375.45
SWISS FRANCCHF351.72 351.10
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.54 205.18
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.58 183.25
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.35 29.30
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.66 27.61
DANISH KRONE DKK 43.93 43.86
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.63 167.
33
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.91 219.52
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 36.00
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2045 0.2042
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.42 39.35
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.88 66.76
THAI BAHT*THB 8.72 8.71
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.09 76.96
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.47 75.34
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.53 78.39
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 926.89925.25
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 282.6872
GBP 372.5818
EUR 322.6309
JPY 1.8767
SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-08-2025
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister, Polyester staple fiber industry discuss mounting Challenges, tariff issues5 hours ago
-
6 development schemes worth Rs. 52.588b approved7 hours ago
-
SECP issues draft amendments to Research Analyst Regulations, 20157 hours ago
-
Lt. Gen (Retd) Muhammad Saeed Appointed as New WAPDA Chairman8 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh to boost trade, energy cooperation, industrial linkage10 hours ago
-
Pak-Iran Free Trade Agreement to open new avenues of growth for both nations: KATI10 hours ago
-
Modern vocational training cornerstone of future prosperity: Nasir Mansoor Qureshi11 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Iran striving for ambitious bilateral trade target of $10 billion by 202811 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs500 to Rs 359,500 per tola11 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 06 paisa against US Dollar9 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,017 points9 hours ago