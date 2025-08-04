Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 283.10282.60

EURO EUR327.87327.29

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9173 1.9139

BRITISH POUND GBP376.12 375.45

SWISS FRANCCHF351.72 351.10

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.54 205.18

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.58 183.25

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.35 29.30

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.66 27.61

DANISH KRONE DKK 43.93 43.86

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.63 167.

33

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.91 219.52

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 36.00

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2045 0.2042

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.42 39.35

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.88 66.76

THAI BAHT*THB 8.72 8.71

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.09 76.96

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.47 75.34

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.53 78.39

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 926.89925.25

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 282.6872

GBP 372.5818

EUR 322.6309

JPY 1.8767

SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-08-2025

