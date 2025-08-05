Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 05 August 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 07:45 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 283.05282.55
EURO EUR327.12326.54
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9231 1.9197
BRITISH POUND GBP375.87 375.21
SWISS FRANCCHF349.70 349.09
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.28 204.45
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.78 182.45
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.42 29.37
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.54 27.49
DANISH KRONE DKK 43.84 43.76
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.80 166.
51
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.69 219.30
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.20 36.13
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2040 0.2036
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.79 39.72
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.99 66.87
THAI BAHT*THB 8.74 8.72
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.61 77.48
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.45 75.31
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.04 77.90
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 926.33924.70
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 282.6126
GBP 375.1117
EUR 326.6719
JPY 1.9106
SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-08-2025
APP/as/
