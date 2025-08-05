Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 07:45 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 283.05282.55

EURO EUR327.12326.54

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9231 1.9197

BRITISH POUND GBP375.87 375.21

SWISS FRANCCHF349.70 349.09

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.28 204.45

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.78 182.45

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.42 29.37

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.54 27.49

DANISH KRONE DKK 43.84 43.76

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.80 166.

51

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.69 219.30

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.20 36.13

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2040 0.2036

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.79 39.72

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.99 66.87

THAI BAHT*THB 8.74 8.72

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.61 77.48

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.45 75.31

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.04 77.90

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 926.33924.70

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 282.6126

GBP 375.1117

EUR 326.6719

JPY 1.9106

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-08-2025

APP/as/

