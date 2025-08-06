Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.95282.45

EURO EUR327.71327.13

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9202 1.9169

BRITISH POUND GBP376.67 376.01

SWISS FRANCCHF350.84 350.22

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.54 205.18

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.70 183.37

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.29 29.24

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.63 27.59

DANISH KRONE DKK 43.92 43.84

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.70 167.

41

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.90 219.52

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.05 35.98

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2038 0.2034

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.34 39.27

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.97 66.85

THAI BAHT*THB 8.74 8.73

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.05 76.92

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.41 75.28

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.01 77.87

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 925.91924.28

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 282.5421

GBP 374.8768

EUR 326.1383

JPY 1.9172

SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-08-2025

APP/mzr/