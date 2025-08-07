Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 07 August 2025

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 09:59 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 283.05282.55

EURO EUR330.32329.74

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9196 1.9163

BRITISH POUND GBP378.27 377.61

SWISS FRANCCHF351.55 350.92

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD206.12 205.76

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.37 184.05

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.49 29.44

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.86 27.81

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.26 44.18

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.38 168.

08

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.42 220.03

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 36.00

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2047 0.2043

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.41 39.34

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.96 66.84

THAI BAHT*THB 8.76 8.74

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.08 76.95

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.44 75.30

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.23 78.10

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 927.21925.58

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 282.6444

GBP 375.4648

EUR 327.10443

JPY 1.9123

SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-08-2025

APP/mzr/

