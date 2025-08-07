Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 07 August 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 09:59 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 283.05282.55
EURO EUR330.32329.74
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9196 1.9163
BRITISH POUND GBP378.27 377.61
SWISS FRANCCHF351.55 350.92
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD206.12 205.76
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.37 184.05
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.49 29.44
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.86 27.81
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.26 44.18
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.38 168.
08
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.42 220.03
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 36.00
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2047 0.2043
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.41 39.34
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.96 66.84
THAI BAHT*THB 8.76 8.74
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.08 76.95
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.44 75.30
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.23 78.10
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 927.21925.58
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 282.6444
GBP 375.4648
EUR 327.10443
JPY 1.9123
SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-08-2025
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi
UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategic partnership in Moscow
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..
BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI, Mandi Bahauddin Chamber to work together for business community: Shahid Nazir Ch.1 hour ago
-
SECP unveils reforms to Strengthen mutual funds industry1 hour ago
-
Beneficiaries of old system malign faceless customs system to secure its toll back3 hours ago
-
Committee proposes tax rationalization to boost investment, exports3 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon stresses investor protection as key to economic stability3 hours ago
-
SECP files criminal case on charges of insider trading3 hours ago
-
Home appliance companies deposit Rs 90m fine to CCP4 hours ago
-
NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment4 hours ago
-
Contaminated water irrigation posing serious health hazards: Experts4 hours ago
-
KP’s interest-free SMEs promotion scheme in full swing4 hours ago
-
No excuses would be accepted for poor performance: Acting DG FDA4 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago