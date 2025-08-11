Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 11 August 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 06:09 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.85282.35
EURO EUR330.23329.64
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9180 1.9146
BRITISH POUND GBP380.78 380.11
SWISS FRANCCHF350.73 350.11
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.78 205.41
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.60 184.28
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.63 29.58
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.56 27.51
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.24 44.16
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.46 168.
16
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.36 219.97
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.03 35.97
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2042 0.2039
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.37 39.31
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.80 66.68
THAI BAHT*THB 8.80 8.78
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.01 76.88
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.37 75.24
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.99 77.85
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 925.89924.25
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 282.4377
GBP 379.7657
EUR 329.3223
JPY 1.9172
SETTLEMENT DATE: 13-08-2025
