Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 12 August 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 06:55 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.85282.35

EURO EUR328.67328.09

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9058 1.9025

BRITISH POUND GBP379.92 379.25

SWISS FRANCCHF348.66 348.05

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.31 204.95

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.36 184.03

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.37 29.31

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.67 27.62

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.04 43.96

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.91 167.

61

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.95 219.56

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.03 35.97

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2037 0.2034

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.33 39.26

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.85 66.73

THAI BAHT*THB 8.72 8.71

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.03 76.89

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.37 75.24

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.99 77.85

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 925.74924.10

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 282.4078

GBP 379.9514

EUR 328.7509

JPY 1.9127

SETTLEMENT DATE: 15-08-2025

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in ..

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research

1 hour ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

2 hours ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

2 hours ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

2 hours ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

2 hours ago
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

2 hours ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

2 hours ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

3 hours ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

3 hours ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business