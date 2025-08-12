Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 12 August 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 06:55 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.85282.35
EURO EUR328.67328.09
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9058 1.9025
BRITISH POUND GBP379.92 379.25
SWISS FRANCCHF348.66 348.05
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.31 204.95
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.36 184.03
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.37 29.31
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.67 27.62
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.04 43.96
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.91 167.
61
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.95 219.56
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.03 35.97
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2037 0.2034
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.33 39.26
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.85 66.73
THAI BAHT*THB 8.72 8.71
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.03 76.89
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.37 75.24
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.99 77.85
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 925.74924.10
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 282.4078
GBP 379.9514
EUR 328.7509
JPY 1.9127
SETTLEMENT DATE: 15-08-2025
