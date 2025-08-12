Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.85282.35

EURO EUR328.67328.09

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9058 1.9025

BRITISH POUND GBP379.92 379.25

SWISS FRANCCHF348.66 348.05

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.31 204.95

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.36 184.03

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.37 29.31

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.67 27.62

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.04 43.96

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.91 167.

61

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.95 219.56

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.03 35.97

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2037 0.2034

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.33 39.26

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.85 66.73

THAI BAHT*THB 8.72 8.71

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.03 76.89

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.37 75.24

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.99 77.85

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 925.74924.10

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 282.4078

GBP 379.9514

EUR 328.7509

JPY 1.9127

SETTLEMENT DATE: 15-08-2025

