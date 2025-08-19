Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 19 August 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 08:41 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.50282.00

EURO EUR329.68329.10

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9133 1.9099

BRITISH POUND GBP381.76 381.09

SWISS FRANCCHF350.26 349.65

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.79 204.43

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.46 183.14

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.69 29.64

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.70 27.65

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.17 44.09

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.52 167.

23

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.25 219.86

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.42 36.35

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2037 0.2033

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.74 39.67

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.96 66.84

THAI BAHT*THB 8.70 8.69

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.54 77.40

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.37 75.24

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.98 77.84

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 925.15923.52

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.9859

GBP 381.7807

EUR 329.2185

JPY 1.9124

SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-08-2025

APP/mzr/

