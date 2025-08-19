Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 19 August 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 08:41 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.50282.00
EURO EUR329.68329.10
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9133 1.9099
BRITISH POUND GBP381.76 381.09
SWISS FRANCCHF350.26 349.65
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.79 204.43
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.46 183.14
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.69 29.64
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.70 27.65
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.17 44.09
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.52 167.
23
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.25 219.86
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.42 36.35
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2037 0.2033
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.74 39.67
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.96 66.84
THAI BAHT*THB 8.70 8.69
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.54 77.40
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.37 75.24
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.98 77.84
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 925.15923.52
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.9859
GBP 381.7807
EUR 329.2185
JPY 1.9124
SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-08-2025
APP/mzr/
