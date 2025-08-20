Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 06:52 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.40281.90

EURO EUR328.54327.96

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9143 1.9109

BRITISH POUND GBP380.51 379.84

SWISS FRANCCHF349.34 348.73

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.58 203.22

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.81 181.49

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.38 29.33

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.44 27.39

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.01 43.94

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.77 164.

48

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.62 219.23

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.17 36.11

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2018 0.2015

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.28 39.21

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.84 66.72

THAI BAHT*THB 8.67 8.65

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.89 76.75

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.26 75.12

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.55 77.41

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.11922.48

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.9276

GBP 380.9405

EUR 329.1786

JPY 1.908

SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-08-2025

