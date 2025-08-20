Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 20 August 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 06:52 PM
Reasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.40281.90
EURO EUR328.54327.96
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9143 1.9109
BRITISH POUND GBP380.51 379.84
SWISS FRANCCHF349.34 348.73
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.58 203.22
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.81 181.49
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.38 29.33
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.44 27.39
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.01 43.94
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.77 164.
48
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.62 219.23
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.17 36.11
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2018 0.2015
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.28 39.21
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.84 66.72
THAI BAHT*THB 8.67 8.65
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.89 76.75
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.26 75.12
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.55 77.41
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.11922.48
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.9276
GBP 380.9405
EUR 329.1786
JPY 1.908
SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-08-2025
APP/as/
Recent Stories
At least 15 dead in Karachi rain-related incidents
Egypt hosts first preliminary camel race
Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch as annual event starting from ..
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters
Police assist citizens during heavy rains, flooding
Pakistani MPs call on Nepal Speaker of House of Representative
KP govt accelerates Galiyat land use, zone planning for sustainable tourism deve ..
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting to review rain situation ..
LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC
DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery
Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas
Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate
More Stories From Business
-
WCCIS delegation meets FPCCI to boost women-led business2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar1 hour ago
-
PSX stays bullish, hits all time high at 150,591 points1 hour ago
-
Threading synergies: CCP approves HAFL-HTML merger in yarn sector3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s marble, granite in high demand in China: PASDEC official4 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.1,400 to Rs 355,200 per tola6 hours ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $10.748 bn in July 20251 hour ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 August 20251 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 August 20251 hour ago