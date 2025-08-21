Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 August 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 09:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.40281.90
EURO EUR328.86328.28
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9163 1.9129
BRITISH POUND GBP379.95 379.28
SWISS FRANCCHF350.85 350.23
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.47 203.11
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.43 181.11
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.45 29.33
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.58 27.39
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.06 43.99
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.36 164.
07
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.58 219.19
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.16 36.10
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2021 0.2017
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.35 39.28
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.90 66.79
THAI BAHT*THB 8.68 8.66
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.90 76.77
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.25 75.12
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.86 77.73
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.84923.20
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.9029
GBP 380.6817
EUR 328.2478
JPY 1.9093
SETTLEMENT DATE: 25-08-2025
