Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 August 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.40281.90

EURO EUR328.86328.28

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9163 1.9129

BRITISH POUND GBP379.95 379.28

SWISS FRANCCHF350.85 350.23

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.47 203.11

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.43 181.11

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.45 29.33

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.58 27.39

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.06 43.99

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.36 164.

07

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.58 219.19

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.16 36.10

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2021 0.2017

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.35 39.28

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.90 66.79

THAI BAHT*THB 8.68 8.66

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.90 76.77

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.25 75.12

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.86 77.73

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.84923.20

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.9029

GBP 380.6817

EUR 328.2478

JPY 1.9093

SETTLEMENT DATE: 25-08-2025

APP/as/

