Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 August 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 06:14 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.30281.80
EURO EUR327.18326.60
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8986 1.8952
BRITISH POUND GBP378.34 377.67
SWISS FRANCCHF348.54 347.93
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.91 202.55
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.32 181.00
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.47 29.42
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.70 27.65
DANISH KRONE DKK 43.83 43.76
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.10 163.
81
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.86 218.47
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.25 36.19
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2024 0.2021
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.66 39.59
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.77 66.65
THAI BAHT*THB 8.64 8.63
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.40 77.26
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.23 75.09
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.62 77.48
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 922.76921.13
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.8944
GBP 379.6271
EUR 328.4633
JPY 1.91
SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-08-2025
APP/as/
