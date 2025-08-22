Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.30281.80

EURO EUR327.18326.60

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8986 1.8952

BRITISH POUND GBP378.34 377.67

SWISS FRANCCHF348.54 347.93

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.91 202.55

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.32 181.00

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.47 29.42

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.70 27.65

DANISH KRONE DKK 43.83 43.76

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.10 163.

81

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.86 218.47

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.25 36.19

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2024 0.2021

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.66 39.59

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.77 66.65

THAI BAHT*THB 8.64 8.63

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.40 77.26

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.23 75.09

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.62 77.48

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 922.76921.13

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.8944

GBP 379.6271

EUR 328.4633

JPY 1.91

SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-08-2025

