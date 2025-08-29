Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 29 August 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 08:59 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.20281.70
EURO EUR329.09328.51
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9203 1.9169
BRITISH POUND GBP380.88 380.20
SWISS FRANCCHF351.61 350.98
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.18 204.82
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.47 184.14
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.74 29.69
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.02 27.97
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.09 44.01
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.33 166.
03
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.87 219.48
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.22 36.15
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2034 0.2030
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.61 39.54
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.94 66.82
THAI BAHT*THB 8.73 8.72
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.84 76.70
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.22 75.08
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.58 77.44
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.31922.67
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.7578
GBP 380.1194
EUR 327.8815
JPY 1.9133
SETTLEMENT DATE: 03-09-2025
