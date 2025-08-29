Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 29 August 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 08:59 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.20281.70

EURO EUR329.09328.51

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9203 1.9169

BRITISH POUND GBP380.88 380.20

SWISS FRANCCHF351.61 350.98

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.18 204.82

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.47 184.14

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.74 29.69

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.02 27.97

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.09 44.01

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.33 166.

03

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.87 219.48

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.22 36.15

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2034 0.2030

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.61 39.54

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.94 66.82

THAI BAHT*THB 8.73 8.72

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.84 76.70

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.22 75.08

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.58 77.44

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.31922.67

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.7578

GBP 380.1194

EUR 327.8815

JPY 1.9133

SETTLEMENT DATE: 03-09-2025

APP/as/

