Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 01 September 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 07:56 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
75 281.80
USD 282.77 283.60
EURO 331.00 332.80
GBP 381.60 383.40
JPY 1.91 1.99
AED77.00 77.20
SAR75.30 75.50
APP/MSQ
