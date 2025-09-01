Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 01 September 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 07:56 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

75 281.80

USD 282.77 283.60

EURO 331.00 332.80

GBP 381.60 383.40

JPY 1.91 1.99

AED77.00 77.20

SAR75.30 75.50

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 benefi ..

BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 beneficiaries under Benazir Hunarman ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 September 2025

17 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points

17 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

17 minutes ago
 National Library of Pakistan facilitates reading l ..

National Library of Pakistan facilitates reading lovers through modern digitizat ..

17 minutes ago
 realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

4 hours ago
vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

4 hours ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

4 hours ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

4 hours ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

4 hours ago
 Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 01 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

4 minutes ago
 ITP schedule of facilitation vans for citizens’ ..

ITP schedule of facilitation vans for citizens’ doorstep services

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business