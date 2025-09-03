Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 September 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 06:13 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.10281.60

EURO EUR327.94327.35

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8947 1.8914

BRITISH POUND GBP377.02 376.35

SWISS FRANCCHF350.17 349.55

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.50 204.13

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.91 183.59

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.81 29.76

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.11 28.06

DANISH KRONE DKK 43.94 43.86

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.30 165.

00

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.73 218.34

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.14 36.08

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2024 0.2020

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.49 39.42

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.72 66.60

THAI BAHT*THB 8.70 8.68

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.81 76.68

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.19 75.06

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.55 77.42

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 923.98922.34

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.6901

GBP 377.0986

EUR 327.9718

JPY 1.8938

SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-09-2025

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi academy principal arrested for raping s ..

Rawalpindi academy principal arrested for raping student; victim seeks justice

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, glob ..

Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, global markets 

13 minutes ago
 Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's ..

Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence against his govt's ..

18 minutes ago
 LCCI calls for urgent construction of rainwater ha ..

LCCI calls for urgent construction of rainwater harvesting dams

3 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,226 more ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,226 more points

3 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

6 minutes ago
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Turkish Inst ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Turkish Institute join hands to enhance Tu ..

6 minutes ago
 Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project revie ..

Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project review meeting stresses early imple ..

6 minutes ago
 TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

3 hours ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

3 hours ago
 Algeria to host 4th Intra-African Trade Fair in Se ..

Algeria to host 4th Intra-African Trade Fair in September

6 minutes ago
 OIC-COMSTECH, Riphah University sign MoU for acade ..

OIC-COMSTECH, Riphah University sign MoU for academic, scientific cooperation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business