Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 September 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 06:13 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.10281.60
EURO EUR327.94327.35
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8947 1.8914
BRITISH POUND GBP377.02 376.35
SWISS FRANCCHF350.17 349.55
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.50 204.13
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.91 183.59
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.81 29.76
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.11 28.06
DANISH KRONE DKK 43.94 43.86
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.30 165.
00
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.73 218.34
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.14 36.08
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2024 0.2020
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.49 39.42
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.72 66.60
THAI BAHT*THB 8.70 8.68
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.81 76.68
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.19 75.06
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.55 77.42
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 923.98922.34
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.6901
GBP 377.0986
EUR 327.9718
JPY 1.8938
SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-09-2025
APP/as/
