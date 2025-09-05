Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 05 September 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.05281.55

EURO EUR329.19328.61

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9042 1.9008

BRITISH POUND GBP379.45 378.78

SWISS FRANCCHF350.67 350.05

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.29 203.93

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.16 183.84

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.86 29.81

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.03 27.98

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.10 44.02

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.35 165.

06

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.12 218.73

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.17 36.10

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2029 0.2025

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.54 39.47

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.82 66.70

THAI BAHT*THB 8.75 8.73

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.80 76.66

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.18 75.04

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.54 77.40

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 923.82922.18

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.6368

GBP 378.4072

EUR 328.1914

JPY 1.8986

SETTLEMENT DATE: 09-09-2025

APP/MSQ

