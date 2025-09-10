Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 September 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 07:39 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.00281.50
EURO EUR330.24329.65
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9126 1.9092
BRITISH POUND GBP381.68 381.00
SWISS FRANCCHF353.78 353.16
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.63 203.27
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD186.28 185.04
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.09 30.04
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.32 28.27
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.24 44.16
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.61 167.
31
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.79 219.40
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.21 36.14
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2033 0.2030
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.60 39.53
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.97 66.85
THAI BAHT*THB 8.88 8.86
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.80 76.66
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.15 75.02
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.32 78.19
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 923.23921.59
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.5766
GBP 381.8742
EUR 330.8525
JPY 1.9124
SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-09-2025
APP/as
Recent Stories
Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling
29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on energy security, supply chains
PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ with Azerbaijan� ..
ISSI, Mishal host seminar on "Civilian Protection in Multidomain Conflicts"
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF
SWCCI, PBBC sign MoU to foster trade between Pakistan & UK
Ahmed bin Saeed chairs Dubai Health Board meeting
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE President welcomed by King of Bahrain on fraternal visit
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
More Stories From Business
-
Indonesian Ambassador for strengthening bilateral economic, trade ties with Pakistan48 minutes ago
-
SWCCI, PBBC sign MoU to foster trade between Pakistan & UK27 minutes ago
-
13 development cases approved in Faisalabad, one deferred2 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders for speedy and high-quality road development2 hours ago
-
Over 19,994 metric tons of tea imported in first month of FY 2025-262 hours ago
-
ICCI determined to support businesses in adopting international standards2 hours ago
-
The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) extends bullish run, gains 457 points16 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation visits FIEDMC, shows keen interest in investment opportunities3 hours ago
-
CDNS accomplishes Rs 250 billion savings inflows by August 31, FY 25-263 hours ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to SME development at D-8 meeting3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar14 minutes ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 September 202514 minutes ago