Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.00281.50

EURO EUR330.24329.65

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9126 1.9092

BRITISH POUND GBP381.68 381.00

SWISS FRANCCHF353.78 353.16

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.63 203.27

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD186.28 185.04

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.09 30.04

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.32 28.27

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.24 44.16

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.61 167.

31

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.79 219.40

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.21 36.14

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2033 0.2030

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.60 39.53

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.97 66.85

THAI BAHT*THB 8.88 8.86

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.80 76.66

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.15 75.02

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.32 78.19

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 923.23921.59

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.5766

GBP 381.8742

EUR 330.8525

JPY 1.9124

SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-09-2025

