Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.95281.45

EURO EUR330.77330.19

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9123 1.9089

BRITISH POUND GBP382.50 381.82

SWISS FRANCCHF354.07 353.44

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.78 203.42

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD187.84 187.51

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.25 30.20

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.64 28.59

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.31 44.24

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.15 167.

85

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.02 219.63

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.26 36.20

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2032 0.2029

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.60 39.53

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 67.09 66.97

THAI BAHT*THB 8.88 8.86

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.76 76.63

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.16 75.03

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.20 78.07

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.24922.61

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.5073

GBP 381.4424

EUR 330.3207

JPY 1.9067

SETTLEMENT DATE: 17-09-2025

APP/mzr/