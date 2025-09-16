Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 September 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 08:26 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.90281.40
EURO EUR332.03331.44
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9167 1.9133
BRITISH POUND GBP383.84 383.16
SWISS FRANCCHF355.17 354.54
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.74 204.38
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD187.95 187.62
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.42 30.36
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.71 28.66
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.49 44.41
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.16 167.
87
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.39 220.00
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.24 36.18
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2041 0.2037
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.62 39.55
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 67.06 66.94
THAI BAHT*THB 8.89 8.87
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.75 76.62
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.16 75.02
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.23 77.10
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 923.69922.05
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.4927
GBP 382.2952
EUR 330.3035
JPY 1.9087
SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-09-2025
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
PTA chairman files appeal against IHC decision removing him from office
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov vows for increasing direct ..
Over 1,500 vehicles penalized, 2 seized in safety drive
TDCP MD visits Murree, reviews initiatives to promote tourism
IGP issues relief orders on various cops' requests
SCCI president meets Minister Shafay to fast track Sialkot Industrial Zone
ATC rejects bail plea of PTI leader Mahmoodur Rasheed in Jinnah House attack cas ..
2nd Pakistan International Date Palm show opens at Expo Centre
President Zardari witnesses signing of three MoUs in Shanghai
RDA signs MoU with FABS-CGA for SAP ERP to ensure financial transparency
No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma
CDC expands RAAST aggregator network with on boarding of KTrade securities
More Stories From Business
-
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov vows for increasing direct air flight, transit ..2 minutes ago
-
SCCI president meets Minister Shafay to fast track Sialkot Industrial Zone12 seconds ago
-
Sardar Tahir Mehmood elected ICCI President, Tahir Ayub and Irfan Chaudhry as SVP and VP50 minutes ago
-
69 industrial, commercial projects approved1 hour ago
-
Ahsan evaluates PSDP 2024-25 performance, reviews authorization/expenditures for current FY's 1st qu ..2 hours ago
-
CDC expands RAAST aggregator network with on boarding of KTrade securities4 minutes ago
-
Wego expands travel services in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
InDrive displays children’s art on cars3 hours ago
-
PBS, UNFPA collaborate on "Advanced Survey Sampling, AI-Powered Geospatial Innovations"3 hours ago
-
Innovation and value addition key to export growth: Rana Tanveer4 hours ago
-
FDA assigned new goals for modern urban development4 hours ago
-
SCCI organises food safety awareness seminar4 hours ago