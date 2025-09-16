Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 08:26 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.90281.40

EURO EUR332.03331.44

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9167 1.9133

BRITISH POUND GBP383.84 383.16

SWISS FRANCCHF355.17 354.54

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.74 204.38

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD187.95 187.62

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.42 30.36

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.71 28.66

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.49 44.41

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.16 167.

87

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.39 220.00

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.24 36.18

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2041 0.2037

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.62 39.55

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 67.06 66.94

THAI BAHT*THB 8.89 8.87

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.75 76.62

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.16 75.02

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.23 77.10

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 923.69922.05

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.4927

GBP 382.2952

EUR 330.3035

JPY 1.9087

SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-09-2025

APP/mzr/

