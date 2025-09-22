Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 September 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:04 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.85281.35

EURO EUR330.63330.04

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9001 1.8967

BRITISH POUND GBP379.39 378.71

SWISS FRANCCHF353.63 353.00

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.29 203.93

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD185.86 185.53

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.09 30.04

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.36 28.30

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.30 44.22

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.17 164.

87

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.36 218.97

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.42 36.36

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2026 0.2022

CHINESE YUANCNY 40.01 39.94

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.98 66.86

THAI BAHT*THB 8.86 8.84

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.27 77.13

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.15 75.02

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.76 77.62

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.70923.06

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.4176

GBP 379.4917

EUR 330.8346

JPY 1.9013

SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-09-2025

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts includ ..

Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts including Karachi due to LG by-polls ..

6 minutes ago
 MoF organises forum on digital participation in go ..

MoF organises forum on digital participation in government decision-making

1 hour ago
 Pilot project planned for instant cash aid in disa ..

Pilot project planned for instant cash aid in disaster-hit areas

6 minutes ago
 XPRIZE Water Scarcity announces qualified teams ad ..

XPRIZE Water Scarcity announces qualified teams advancing to next stage of compe ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI launches weather forecasting training progr ..

MBZUAI launches weather forecasting training programme

2 hours ago
 Gross banks’ assets up 1.0% to AED5,024.1 billio ..

Gross banks’ assets up 1.0% to AED5,024.1 billion at end of July 2025: CBUAE

2 hours ago
Fleet of double-decker buses to arrive in Karachi ..

Fleet of double-decker buses to arrive in Karachi in coming weeks: Sharjeel

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospita ..

Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over ..

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering ..

ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

3 hours ago
 US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officer ..

US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business