Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.85281.35

EURO EUR330.63330.04

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9001 1.8967

BRITISH POUND GBP379.39 378.71

SWISS FRANCCHF353.63 353.00

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.29 203.93

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD185.86 185.53

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.09 30.04

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.36 28.30

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.30 44.22

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.17 164.

87

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.36 218.97

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.42 36.36

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2026 0.2022

CHINESE YUANCNY 40.01 39.94

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.98 66.86

THAI BAHT*THB 8.86 8.84

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.27 77.13

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.15 75.02

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.76 77.62

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.70923.06

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.4176

GBP 379.4917

EUR 330.8346

JPY 1.9013

SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-09-2025

