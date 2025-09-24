Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 September 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 07:37 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.21 280.17

GBP 382.

59 378.09

EUR 334.20 330.28

JPY 1.9151 1.8925

AED 75.51 74.62

SAR 77.12 76.20

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of adv ..

US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of advancing strategic partnership

4 minutes ago
 Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International ..

Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship from 2 ..

13 minutes ago
 General Budget Committee discusses draft budget fo ..

General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students a ..

Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students at GSU

27 minutes ago
 ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops ..

Ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role ..

28 minutes ago
 CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper ..

CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper rifles to India’s CRPF

42 minutes ago
Pakistan, Syria agree to form JWG for agricultural ..

Pakistan, Syria agree to form JWG for agricultural cooperation

2 minutes ago
 PIDE study shows half of beneficiaries lifted out ..

PIDE study shows half of beneficiaries lifted out of poverty under graduation pr ..

2 minutes ago
 Vice Chairman BBIT hails investment in shrimp farm ..

Vice Chairman BBIT hails investment in shrimp farming project

2 minutes ago
 Additional director SBP Waqas Kashif Bajwa visits ..

Additional director SBP Waqas Kashif Bajwa visits SCCI

2 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh ..

Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman

1 hour ago
 Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport ..

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business