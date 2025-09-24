Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.21 280.17

GBP 382.

59 378.09

EUR 334.20 330.28

JPY 1.9151 1.8925

AED 75.51 74.62

SAR 77.12 76.20

