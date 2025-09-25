Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.80281.30

EURO EUR331.12330.54

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8956 1.8922

BRITISH POUND GBP379.36 378.69

SWISS FRANCCHF354.64 354.01

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.93 202.57

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD185.93 185.60

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.03 29.98

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.38 28.33

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.37 44.29

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.20 163.

91

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.82 218.43

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.24 36.18

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2013 0.2010

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.53 39.46

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.93 66.81

THAI BAHT*THB 8.77 8.75

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.73 76.59

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.13 75.00

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.37 77.23

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 925.00923.35

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.4

GBP 379.3553

EUR 331.5736

JPY 1.9008

SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-09-2025

