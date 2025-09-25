Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 25 September 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:15 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.80281.30
EURO EUR331.12330.54
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8956 1.8922
BRITISH POUND GBP379.36 378.69
SWISS FRANCCHF354.64 354.01
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.93 202.57
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD185.93 185.60
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.03 29.98
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.38 28.33
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.37 44.29
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.20 163.
91
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.82 218.43
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.24 36.18
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2013 0.2010
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.53 39.46
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.93 66.81
THAI BAHT*THB 8.77 8.75
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.73 76.59
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.13 75.00
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.37 77.23
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 925.00923.35
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.4
GBP 379.3553
EUR 331.5736
JPY 1.9008
SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-09-2025
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs, driven by DIFC’s initiativ ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
More Stories From Business
-
NIPA delegation visits PTEA26 minutes ago
-
No modifications on Income Tax Return Form 2025: FBR46 minutes ago
-
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline1 hour ago
-
Kazakhstan, Pakistan plan to achieve bilateral trade target of $1 billion: Ambassador Kistafin1 hour ago
-
UAF professor urges modern skills training for women entrepreneurs2 hours ago
-
NIM course officers briefed about district administration reforms2 hours ago
-
GCWUF to align research with workforce needs: VC2 hours ago
-
Barrister Assad Saifullah, Kamran Shah elected as Chairman, Vice Chairman KPTMA3 hours ago
-
Soya, palm oil imports grew 92.34% & 29.14% in two months5 hours ago
-
Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Gold price drops by Rs2,000 to Rs396,800 per tola5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago