Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.80281.30

EURO EUR329.14328.56

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8825 1.8792

BRITISH POUND GBP376.31 375.64

SWISS FRANCCHF352.55 351.92

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.20 201.84

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.36 184.03

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.81 29.76

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.10 28.05

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.0944.01

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.57 162.

28

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.01 217.62

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.22 36.15

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1998 0.1995

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.46 39.39

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.82 66.70

THAI BAHT*THB 8.74 8.73

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.74 76.60

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.14 75.00

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.70 77.56

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 922.12920.49

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.3622

GBP 378.0663

EUR 330.1785

JPY 1.8906

SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-09-2025

