Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 September 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.80281.30

EURO EUR329.14328.56

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8825 1.8792

BRITISH POUND GBP376.31 375.64

SWISS FRANCCHF352.55 351.92

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.20 201.84

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.36 184.03

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.81 29.76

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.10 28.05

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.0944.01

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.57 162.

28

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.01 217.62

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.22 36.15

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1998 0.1995

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.46 39.39

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.82 66.70

THAI BAHT*THB 8.74 8.73

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.74 76.60

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.14 75.00

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.70 77.56

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 922.12920.49

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.3622

GBP 378.0663

EUR 330.1785

JPY 1.8906

SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-09-2025

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call vi ..

US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call visit to Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Sports activities resume in Bajaur district

Sports activities resume in Bajaur district

6 minutes ago
 DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign ..

DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign progress

6 minutes ago
 ACP honors famous literary personality Asad Muhamm ..

ACP honors famous literary personality Asad Muhammad Khan on his 93rd birthday

6 minutes ago
 Highlights of PM’s address to 80th UNGA session

Highlights of PM’s address to 80th UNGA session

13 minutes ago
 Drop scene of iPhone theft at gunpoint: suspect ar ..

Drop scene of iPhone theft at gunpoint: suspect arrested

13 minutes ago
44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territ ..

44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territorial, ideological integrity o ..

13 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainabili ..

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025

1 hour ago
 NEECA convenes high-level participatory dialogue o ..

NEECA convenes high-level participatory dialogue on REITs, insurance to drive en ..

13 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian te ..

Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..

1 hour ago
 Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 1 ..

Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 10 wickets in PCB Talent Hunt o ..

14 minutes ago
 Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business