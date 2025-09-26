Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 September 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.80281.30
EURO EUR329.14328.56
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8825 1.8792
BRITISH POUND GBP376.31 375.64
SWISS FRANCCHF352.55 351.92
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.20 201.84
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.36 184.03
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.81 29.76
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.10 28.05
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.0944.01
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.57 162.
28
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.01 217.62
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.22 36.15
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1998 0.1995
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.46 39.39
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.82 66.70
THAI BAHT*THB 8.74 8.73
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.74 76.60
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.14 75.00
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.70 77.56
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 922.12920.49
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.3622
GBP 378.0663
EUR 330.1785
JPY 1.8906
SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-09-2025
APP/as/
