Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 29 September 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 08:25 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.75281.25
EURO EUR330.32329.73
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8914 1.8880
BRITISH POUND GBP378.38 377.71
SWISS FRANCCHF353.87 353.24
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.36 202.00
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.99 184.67
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.01 29.96
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.31 28.26
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.25 44.17
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.96 162.
67
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.34 217.95
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.21 36.15
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2008 0.2004
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.55 39.48
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.94 66.82
THAI BAHT*THB 8.73 8.72
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.73 76.59
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.13 75.00
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.36 77.22
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 923.07921.44
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.3421
GBP 375.7323
EUR 328.5231
JPY 1.8782
SETTLEMENT DATE: 01-19-2025
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Body found in Lahore
Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with ..
Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 approved, stricter penalties fines for i ..
Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announces six-member panel of ..
CTO directs strict action against underage drivers
Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 01: Meena Majeed
Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open court in Shujabad
IHC directs ICT admin to consult Naanbai Association for fixing roti, naan price
Traders offer foods to flood victims on daily basis
Modern IT courses for Attock youth: Chairman Punjab HEC
Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather
Comprehensive School thrash Beaconhouse by 128 runs
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan seeks German investment: Senator Aurangzeb praises valuable technical and financial assista ..1 hour ago
-
CCP issues advisory on dealership agreements, exemption Compliance2 hours ago
-
Study suggests stronger measures to curb illicit cigarette trade2 hours ago
-
ICCI President vows to guard business community2 hours ago
-
KPRA holds orientation session on Amendments to ST on Services Act2 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,590 points2 hours ago
-
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management3 hours ago
-
SCCI holds certificate ceremony for social media marketing course3 hours ago
-
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time4 hours ago
-
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar34 minutes ago
-
No extension in deadline of filing income tax returns: FBR clarifies4 hours ago