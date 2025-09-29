Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.75281.25

EURO EUR330.32329.73

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8914 1.8880

BRITISH POUND GBP378.38 377.71

SWISS FRANCCHF353.87 353.24

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.36 202.00

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.99 184.67

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.01 29.96

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.31 28.26

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.25 44.17

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.96 162.

67

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.34 217.95

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.21 36.15

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2008 0.2004

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.55 39.48

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.94 66.82

THAI BAHT*THB 8.73 8.72

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.73 76.59

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.13 75.00

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.36 77.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 923.07921.44

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.3421

GBP 375.7323

EUR 328.5231

JPY 1.8782

SETTLEMENT DATE: 01-19-2025

