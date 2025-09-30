Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 30 September 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 06:52 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.75281.25
EURO EUR330.32329.74
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8962 1.8928
BRITISH POUND GBP378.53 377.86
SWISS FRANCCHF353.32 352.69
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.50 202.14
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD185.76 185.43
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.91 29.86
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.24 28.19
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.26 44.18
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.17 162.
88
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.25 217.87
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.21 36.15
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2010 0.2006
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.51 39.44
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.88 66.77
THAI BAHT*THB 8.71 8.70
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.73 76.59
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.13 74.99
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.49 77.36
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 922.71921.07
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.3078
GBP 377.7401
EUR 329.5802
JPY 1.8925
SETTLEMENT DATE: 02-10-2025
APP/MSQ
