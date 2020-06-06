Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 05 June 2020
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan
(NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 165.
64 161.87
GBP 208.65 203.88
EUR 187.81 183.53
JPY 1.5170 1.4823
SAR 44.16 43.06
AED 45.11 44.05