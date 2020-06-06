Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan

(NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 165.

64 161.87

GBP 208.65 203.88

EUR 187.81 183.53

JPY 1.5170 1.4823

SAR 44.16 43.06

AED 45.11 44.05