Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 166.

40 162.61

GBP 212.03 207.17

EUR 188.78 184.43

JPY 1.5466 1.5114

SAR 44.40 43.29

AED 45.30 44.27