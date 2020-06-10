Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 June 2020
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:48 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 166.
40 162.61
GBP 212.03 207.17
EUR 188.78 184.43
JPY 1.5466 1.5114
SAR 44.40 43.29
AED 45.30 44.27