Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 11 June 2020
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:46 AM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 166.
60 162.81
GBP 211.90 207.05
EUR 189.51 185.20
JPY 1.5576 1.5220
SAR 44.45 43.34
AED 45.37 44.31