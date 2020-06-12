Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 166.

60 162.81

GBP 211.90 207.05

EUR 189.51 185.20

JPY 1.5576 1.5220

SAR 44.45 43.34

AED 45.37 44.31