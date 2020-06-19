Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 18 June 2020
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:21 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 167.
86 164.04
GBP 210.77 205.93
EUR 188.85 184.55
JPY 1.5713 1.5348
SAR 44.80 43.68
AED 45.70 44.66