Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 167.

86 164.04

GBP 210.77 205.93

EUR 188.85 184.55

JPY 1.5713 1.5348

SAR 44.80 43.68

AED 45.70 44.66