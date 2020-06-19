Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

52 164.69

GBP 209.49 204.72

EUR 188.93 184.63

JPY 1.5761 1.5402

SAR 44.97 43.85

AED 45.89 44.82