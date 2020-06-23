Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

87 165.03

GBP 209.00 204.21

EUR 189.07 184.72

JPY 1.5802 1.5443

SAR 45.02 43.97

AED 45.99 44.92