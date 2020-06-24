Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

77 164.93

GBP 210.55 205.70

EUR 190.18 185.85

JPY 1.5748 1.5389

SAR 45.03 43.90

AED 45.96 44.89