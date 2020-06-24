Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 23 June 2020
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:56 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 168.
77 164.93
GBP 210.55 205.70
EUR 190.18 185.85
JPY 1.5748 1.5389
SAR 45.03 43.90
AED 45.96 44.89