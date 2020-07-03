Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 July 2020
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 168.
97 165.13
GBP 210.63 205.82
EUR 189.87 185.55
JPY 1.5719 1.5361
SAR 45.10 43.97
AED 46.01 44.94