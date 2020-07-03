Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

97 165.13

GBP 210.63 205.82

EUR 189.87 185.55

JPY 1.5719 1.5361

SAR 45.10 43.97

AED 46.01 44.94