UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 July 2020

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:11 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

97 165.13

GBP 210.63 205.82

EUR 189.87 185.55

JPY 1.5719 1.5361

SAR 45.10 43.97

AED 46.01 44.94

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

India's IT Ministry Excludes Huawei From 5G Rollou ..

5 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate 2 in Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan Exchange Rates 03 July 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Asian stocks extend gains as US jobs trump virus w ..

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.